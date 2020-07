DGB mit zwei Sessions bei "beyondwork2020"

Digitalization, climate change and now the Corona-crisis: Almost everything is at stake. We are fac-ing an epochal transformation for the work of the future. Therefore, Labour Research is more im-portant than ever. 'Where do we go from here?' is one of the key questions for the EUROPEAN LABOUR RESEARCH CONFERENCE #beyondwork2020, which will take place on 21 and 22 October 2020 in Bonn. The DGB and its member trade unions will show how the future works in two inter-active sessions with illustrative research projects on the topics "Participation" and "Social Partnership".