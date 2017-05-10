Employment contract: Your employment contract must contain provisions regarding your wages, working hours, overtime and leave. Demand a printed copy. Never sign anything you don’t understand!

Working hours: You may normally work 8 hours per day and 12 hours in exceptional cases. You must be paid for every hour you work. If you work more than 6 hours on any given day, you must be allowed a break (without pay)!

Hours worked: Keep a record of the hours you have worked and write down the addresses of fellow workers who can confirm your record.

Piecework: In addition to the hours you have worked, note the exact number of cases/baskets, etc. you have harvested.

Minimum wage: The minimum hourly wage for farm workers is 8.60 € /hr. The minimum wage rate will rise to 9.10 € in November 2017. Piecework wages may not be less than the minumum wage. You are entitled by law to receive a written wage statement.