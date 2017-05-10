Employment contract: Your employment contract must contain provisions regarding your wages, working hours, overtime and leave. Demand a printed copy. Never sign anything you don’t understand!
Working hours: You may normally work 8 hours per day and 12 hours in exceptional cases. You must be paid for every hour you work. If you work more than 6 hours on any given day, you must be allowed a break (without pay)!
Hours worked: Keep a record of the hours you have worked and write down the addresses of fellow workers who can confirm your record.
Piecework: In addition to the hours you have worked, note the exact number of cases/baskets, etc. you have harvested.
Minimum wage: The minimum hourly wage for farm workers is 8.60 € /hr. The minimum wage rate will rise to 9.10 € in November 2017. Piecework wages may not be less than the minumum wage. You are entitled by law to receive a written wage statement.
Contractul de muncă: În contractul de muncă trebuie reglementate următoarele: salariul,timpul de muncă, orele suplimentare şi concediul. Solicitaţi o copie. Nu semnaţi niciun document pe care nu-l înţelegeţi!
Timpul de muncă: Acesta este de 8 ore pe zi şi numai în cazuri excepţionale poate ajunge la 12 ore. Fiecare oră de muncă prestată trebuie plătită. Dacă programul de lucru este de peste 6 ore/zi, trebuie să vi se acorde o pauză (fără plată)!
Pontajul: Notaţi orele de muncă prestate şi adresa colegilor la care aţi putea apela ca martori.
Salarizarea în acord: Notaţi în afară de orele de muncă prestate şi cantitatea exactă de lădiţe recoltate.
Salariul minim: salariul minim în agricultură este de 8,60 euro/oră, iar începând din
noiembrie 2017 va fi de 9,10 euro/oră. Salariul în acord nu poate fi mai mic decât salariul minim! Aveţi dreptul la un fluturaş de salariu.
Umowa o pracę: W niej muszą być uregulowane kwestie dotyczące wynagrodzenia, czasu pracy, nadgodzin i urlopu. Proszę zażądać kopii umowy i nie podpisywać niczego, czego Pani/Pan nie rozumie!
Czas pracy: Dzienny czas pracy wynosi 8 godzin, a tylko w wyjątkowych sytuacjach może wynosić do 12 godzin. Za każdą godzinę pracy należy się zapłata. Jeżeli pracuje Pani/Pan dziennie dłużej niż 6 godzin to przysługuje Pani/Panu (niepłatna) przerwa!
Godziny: Proszę zapisywać swoje godziny pracy i adresy kolegów, którzy mogą je poświadczyć.
Wynagrodzenie przy pracy na akord: Dodatkowo obok godzin pracy proszę zapisywać dokładną ilość zebranych skrzynek.
Płaca minimalna: w rolnictwie wynosi 8,60 € za godzinę, od listopada 2017 - 9,10 €. Stawka za pracę na akord nie może być niższa od płacy minimalnej! Przysługuje Pani/Panu prawo do pisemnego rozliczenia wynagrodzenia.
Arbeitsvertrag: Darin müssen Lohn, Arbeitszeiten, Überstunden und Urlaub geregelt sein. Fordern Sie eine Abschrift. Unterschreiben Sie nichts, was Sie nicht verstehen!
Arbeitszeit: Diese beträgt 8 Stunden am Tag und nur in Ausnahmefällen bis zu 12 Stunden. Jede Arbeitsstunde muss bezahlt werden. Wenn Sie mehr als 6 Stunden/Tag arbeiten, muss Ihnen eine (unbezahlte) Pause gewährt werden!
Stunden: Notieren Sie Ihre Stunden und schreiben Sie die Adressen von Kollegen auf, die diese bezeugen können.
Akkordlohn: Notieren Sie sich zusätzlich zu den Stunden die genaue Anzahl an geernteten Kisten.
Mindestlohn: in der Landwirtschaft liegt dieser bei 8,60 €/Stunde, ab November 2017 bei 9,10 €. Der Akkordlohn darf nicht unter dem Mindestlohn liegen! Sie haben das Recht auf eine schriftliche Lohnabrechnung.