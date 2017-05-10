Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund

10.05.2017
Arbeitnehmerfreizügigkeit sozial, gerecht und aktiv

Welche Rechte habe ich als Saisonarbeiter in der Landwirtschaft?

Saisonarbeiter in der Landwirtschaft / seasonal farm worker / sezonier în agricultură /pracownik sezonowy

DGB Fair Mobil

  • Are you employed as a seasonal farm worker in Germany? Be aware of your rights!

    Employment contract: Your employment contract must contain provisions regarding your wages, working hours, overtime and leave. Demand a printed copy. Never sign anything you don’t understand!

    Working hours: You may normally work 8 hours per day and 12 hours in exceptional cases. You must be paid for every hour you work. If you work more than 6 hours on any given day, you must be allowed a break (without pay)!

    Hours worked: Keep a record of the hours you have worked and write down the addresses of fellow workers who can confirm your record.

    Piecework: In addition to the hours you have worked, note the exact number of cases/baskets, etc. you have harvested.

    Minimum wage: The minimum hourly wage for farm workers is 8.60 € /hr. The minimum wage rate will rise to 9.10 € in November 2017. Piecework wages may not be less than the minumum wage. You are entitled by law to receive a written wage statement.

  • Lucraţi în Germania ca sezonier în agricultură? Apăraţi-vă drepturile!

    Contractul de muncă: În contractul de muncă trebuie reglementate următoarele: salariul,timpul de muncă, orele suplimentare şi concediul. Solicitaţi o copie. Nu semnaţi niciun document pe care nu-l înţelegeţi!

    Timpul de muncă: Acesta este de 8 ore pe zi şi numai în cazuri excepţionale poate ajunge la 12 ore. Fiecare oră de muncă prestată trebuie plătită. Dacă programul de lucru este de peste 6 ore/zi, trebuie să vi se acorde o pauză (fără plată)!

    Pontajul: Notaţi orele de muncă prestate şi adresa colegilor la care aţi putea apela ca martori.

    Salarizarea în acord: Notaţi în afară de orele de muncă prestate şi cantitatea exactă de lădiţe recoltate.

    Salariul minim: salariul minim în agricultură este de 8,60 euro/oră, iar începând din
    noiembrie 2017 va fi de 9,10 euro/oră. Salariul în acord nu poate fi mai mic decât salariul minim! Aveţi dreptul la un fluturaş de salariu.

  • Czy pracuje Pani/Pan w Niemczech w rolnictwie jako pracownik sezonowy? To ma Pani/Pan swoje prawa!

    Umowa o pracę: W niej muszą być uregulowane kwestie dotyczące wynagrodzenia, czasu pracy, nadgodzin i urlopu. Proszę zażądać kopii umowy i nie podpisywać niczego, czego Pani/Pan nie rozumie!

    Czas pracy: Dzienny czas pracy wynosi 8 godzin, a tylko w wyjątkowych sytuacjach może wynosić do 12 godzin. Za każdą godzinę pracy należy się zapłata. Jeżeli pracuje Pani/Pan dziennie dłużej niż 6 godzin to przysługuje Pani/Panu (niepłatna) przerwa!

    Godziny: Proszę zapisywać swoje godziny pracy i adresy kolegów, którzy mogą je poświadczyć.

    Wynagrodzenie przy pracy na akord: Dodatkowo obok godzin pracy proszę zapisywać dokładną ilość zebranych skrzynek.

    Płaca minimalna: w rolnictwie wynosi 8,60 € za godzinę, od listopada 2017 - 9,10 €. Stawka za pracę na akord nie może być niższa od płacy minimalnej! Przysługuje Pani/Panu prawo do pisemnego rozliczenia wynagrodzenia.

  • Sie arbeiten in Deutschland in der Landwirtschaft als Saisonarbeiter/in? Sie haben Rechte!

    Arbeitsvertrag: Darin müssen Lohn, Arbeitszeiten, Überstunden und Urlaub geregelt sein. Fordern Sie eine Abschrift. Unterschreiben Sie nichts, was Sie nicht verstehen!

    Arbeitszeit: Diese beträgt 8 Stunden am Tag und nur in Ausnahmefällen bis zu 12 Stunden. Jede Arbeitsstunde muss bezahlt werden. Wenn Sie mehr als 6 Stunden/Tag arbeiten, muss Ihnen eine (unbezahlte) Pause gewährt werden!

    Stunden: Notieren Sie Ihre Stunden und schreiben Sie die Adressen von Kollegen auf, die diese bezeugen können.

    Akkordlohn: Notieren Sie sich zusätzlich zu den Stunden die genaue Anzahl an geernteten Kisten.

    Mindestlohn: in der Landwirtschaft liegt dieser bei 8,60 €/Stunde, ab November 2017 bei 9,10 €. Der Akkordlohn darf nicht unter dem Mindestlohn liegen! Sie haben das Recht auf eine schriftliche Lohnabrechnung.

Poster mit Informationen für Saisonbeschäftigte (PDF, 316 kB)

