Beschluss des Europäischen Gewerkschaftsbundes (EGB) zum EU-Referendum in Großbritannien (englisch)

The European Union is facing grave challenges at the moment, and the European trade unions would prefer to see the UK involved – together with other Member States – in resolving them, rather than turning towards national isolation.

We believe EU membership is beneficial for working people in the UK, and that millions of them could find themselves worse off if Britain votes to leave, although we also want to ensure that the British deal does not create a rash of legal exceptions and restrictions across Europe.

Legislation enforcing basic rights like paid annual leave, limits on working time, equal pay, parental leave, workplace safety and fair treatment for part-time and agency workers have been won at EU level by trade union campaigning. There is no guarantee that these rights will be maintained in national law by the current British government.

Brexit would not only threaten rights at work. A growing number of research studies warn it would also put at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs in the UK, and provoke a drop in GDP, consumer spending and the value of sterling. At the same time, it would weaken the EU economically and politically, undermining the interests of workers across Europe.

We strongly support the UK remaining part of the EU, and believe this is vital for the welfare of the European Union as well as workers in the UK. What Europe needs now, to restore confidence in the splintering EU project, is investment, high quality jobs and decent pay.

PM David Cameron has secured a deal that exempts the UK from important duties of EU member-ship, but his agenda is not ours. It reflects in-fighting at the heart of the Prime Minister’s Conservative Party rather than protecting the interests of workers. We believe the concessions to the British Government’s arm-twisting tactics are in breach of the EU treaties and damage Social Europe. The British deal is at risk of infringing basic principles like freedom of movement, equal treatment at work and non-discrimination.

The danger is that any Member State will feel it has the right to reject commonly agreed rules, using Britain as the precedent, and creating a ‘self-service’ EU. Whatever happens with the referendum on Thursday, the UK’s concessions leave a weakened union. Already, some EU countries are considering cutting child benefit payments to migrant workers. After the referendum, the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) will act to oppose exceptions and restrictions being applied in other Member States, and press for tighter conditions for granting such exceptions to the UK as well.

European trade unions will fight to end limits on free movement, and will fight even harder now to ensure that the Commission delivers on its promise of a strong pillar of social rights for Europe and for a fair revision of the Posting of Workers Directive. Instead of scapegoating migrant workers, we need tough action against those employers who exploit them, and the widespread practice of collective bargaining so as to establish a fair rate for the job for all workers.

Europe must be reformed in workers’ interests. Workers in the UK and in the rest of the EU need a just society, investment for quality jobs, greater workplace democracy, the right to free movement and equal treatment, and no discrimination on social and trade union rights and on civil liberties.